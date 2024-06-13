14-year-old accused of stealing car in Cape Coral

By Summerleigh Stones

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — A 14-year-old Cape Coral boy, with a history of stealing cars, is accused of trying again on Thursday morning.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, around 1 a.m., Michael Jesus Hernandez-Narvaez stole a car while the keys were still inside.

When officers spoke to the owner of the car, CCPS says they discovered that Hernandez-Narvaez may have taken it due to his criminal history.

The report says CCPD tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off, running stop signs, speeding, and driving without lights on.

The car was followed to a McDonald’s parking lot.

CCPD says Hernandez-Narvaez claimed he stole the car because he wanted to go for a joy ride.

Hernandez-Narvaez told police he does not have a license, does not own the car, and did not have permission to take it.

He also has multiple warrants out of Lee County.

He was arrested and charged with one count of grand theft auto, one count of reckless driving and one count of driving without a license.

