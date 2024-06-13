12-year-old thought ‘I was gonna die’ when teen suspects shot him 20 times with gel pellet guns

By Luke Jones

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A 12-year-old boy said he’s afraid to walk in his neighborhood after two teens on bikes shot him with gel pellet guns.

The ordeal happened Sunday at about 4 p.m. on Brunswick Meadows Drive in south Harris County.

In an interview ONLY ON 13, the victim said he knew there might be trouble when he noticed the suspects following him.

“They pull up beside me, and they were like, ‘What’s up?’ and I was like, ‘Hi,'” the young boy recalled.

It was a simple greeting that was met with a chilling response.

“I (saw) them pull out something, so then that’s when I thought it was a real gun, and I thought I was gonna die,” he said.

He didn’t die, but he estimates he was shot at least 20 times with the gel pellets.

“I was like, ‘That hurt,’ and then they laughed and continued doing it while they drove off,” he said.

As they rode away, the victim said the suspects spotted an older man walking his dog and turned the guns on him.

“He had (gone) behind a bush to hide as well, and he went to the field with his dog,” the boy explained.

The victim managed to record a one-second clip of the suspects on their bikes.

“I’m angry. I’m an angry mother, and I want these kids found,” the victim’s mother told ABC13.

The Harris County Precinct 7 Constable’s Office confirms it took a report, but with only vague descriptions of the suspects, they’ve got little to go on.

“I’m (going to) spend all summer looking for these kids. I don’t care. Whatever it takes,” the victim’s mother said.

