SC man headed to prison after man, child die in hunting accident, SCDNR says

By Stephanie Moore

COLLETON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina man will spend time in prison after another man and his daughter were killed in a hunting accident, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Sean Peterson, 33, pleaded guilty this week in Colleton County to two counts of negligent use of a firearm while engaged in hunting.

The charges stem from the shooting deaths of Kim Drawdy and Drawdy’s 9-year-old daughter on Jan. 1, 2020, according to SCDNR.

SCDNR said Peterson fired at a noise from the bushes without identifying his target.

Following the guilty plea, a judge sentenced Peterson to five years in prison and four years of probation.

