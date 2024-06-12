Fort Myers man accused of murdering, dismembering roommate in home

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — A man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly murdered and dismembered his roommate in Fort Myers on Sunday.

Fort Myers police responded to the residence at 11:32 p.m., at Grand Avenue and Waltman Street, after receiving a call from a woman.

The woman told police that her husband, 33-year-old Willy Lumaine, was killing their roommate at their home.

According to reports, Lumaine became angry on June 8 and remained angry through June 9 before saying he was going to leave the residence because it was too hot.

The woman says she was fine with him leaving, and she went to sleep before being woken up by the victim screaming, “Help! He is killing me!” multiple times.

Police say the woman was able to gather her children and take them to neighbors, where she was able to make the call.

Police responded to the residence, where they found the front door wide open with a trail of blood coming from the entrance of the home.

Officers say they found Willy Lumaine, 33, in the back of the house, approaching the window with a large knife in hand and what appeared to be a human torso.

Lumaine reportedly began smashing the back window out with the knife before climbing out and approaching officers.

Police say they used tasers to attempt to bring Lumaine down, but they were not effective. Officers say they then fired shots at Lumaine, striking him.

Medical aid was used on Lumaine, but EMS said he died on the scene.

Officers searched through the residence and located the remainder of the body spread throughout the house. According to reports, the head was located near a trash can outside.

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating the homicide that took place.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting. Two officers fired shots and two used stun guns.

The involved officers are on paid leave.

Police have not shared the identity of the victim at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation. You can count on NBC2 to provide updates as they are received.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.