Former official accused of exploiting elderly, charged with 34 felonies

MONROE COUNTY, Missouri (KOMU) — A former Monroe County official faces 34 felonies after she was accused of exploiting elderly and disabled people.

Jessica Chase, 45, was arrested Monday. She is charged with the following:

Six counts of financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person Six counts of forgery Seven counts of filing false documents 12 counts of felony stealing Two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device One count of money laundering Chase, the former public administrator for Monroe County, was the subject of a February theft investigation requested by the Monroe County sheriff, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

In her position, Chase served as the conservator for many elderly and disabled persons. She stole over $20,000 from seven individuals between March 2023 and December 2023, according to court documents.

An arrest warrant was issued June 7, and Chase was arrested Monday by members of the Highway Patrol. She is currently being held in Monroe County Jail on a $150,000 cash only bond. A preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. June 18.

