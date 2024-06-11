Man sentenced to life in prison for holding social worker hostage

By John Iz

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A man convicted of holding a social worker hostage for hours was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Tzvi Allswang kept his therapist hostage and tortured her for 15 hours inside his parents’ Boca Raton home in 2022.

Allswang entered an open guilty plea in March for multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, and several counts of sexual battery.

The decision on his sentencing was left to the judge, with potential penalties ranging from a minimum of 50 years to life imprisonment.

The charges stem from an incident in 2022 when Allswang held his therapist hostage in a bedroom closet at his parents’ home in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, he prevented her from leaving, physically restrained her, and disabled her phone by putting it in airplane mode.

During the next 15 hours, the therapist was beaten and sexually assaulted. The situation ended when Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies entered the home, shooting Allswang in the head after he held the therapist at knifepoint and refused to comply with their orders.

