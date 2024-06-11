Luling firefighter honored for saving child’s life

By Erin Lowrey

LULING, Louisiana (WDSU) — A Luling firefighter has been honored by Ochsner St. Charles Parish Hospital’s Department of Emergency Medical Services for saving a child’s life.

Andre’ Poteet was recognized by the hospital on Monday for his heroic actions while responding to a medical call involving a child.

The hospital said Poteet’s decision to apply a tourniquet on a child’s leg ultimately helped save the child’s life.

Poteet received a letter of commendation for his lifesaving actions.

The letter reads in part:

“In moments of crisis, it is individuals like Andre who make a profound difference. His ability to remain calm under pressure and execute such a vital procedure undoubtedly played a role in preserving the child’s life. The impacts of his actions extends beyond the immediate situation, resonating with family, our team, and the broader community.”

The Luling Fire Department shared the entire letter, as well as a heartfelt message to Poteet, on the department’s Facebook page.

