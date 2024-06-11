Group of dirt bike riders kill man in Philadelphia; 41 shots fired: police

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police are searching for a group of dirt bike riders who shot and killed a man in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday on the corner of Potter and Huntingdon streets.

According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, there were reportedly two suspects on each bike. Video shows some of the armed individuals opening fire down the block before fleeing the scene.

“We know at least 41 shots were fired by at least two different caliber semi-automatic weapons. We found those spent shell casings on Potter Street just a few feet south of Huntingdon,” said Small.

A 55-year-old man, who was sitting on the sidewalk, was shot several times. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

The victim was with eight other people, but luckily no one else was injured.

“Those other individuals are very, very lucky where this shooting took place,” said Small, adding that people normally gather in the area where the shooting took place.

There is no description of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

