Coroner identifies South Carolina man who jumped into Saluda River while running from deputies

PIEDMONT, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina coroner on Monday released the name of a man who died after authorities said he jumped into the Saluda River while running from deputies.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore identified the victim as Cody Alexander Coleman, 33, of Piedmont.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop Coleman’s car to serve him a warrant Monday morning but he did not stop.

Authorities said Coleman backed into a Ford Bronco, jumped out of the moving vehicle, ran through the woods and dived into the Saluda River.

“Thankfully, no one hurt. It wasn’t going at a high rate of speed by any means, but from there he basically took off, realized he was wanted, and then panicked, and he decided to jump into the river at that point,” said Anderson County Sheriff Public Information Officer Shale Remien.

Shore said Coleman swam about 200 yards, went underwater and never resurfaced.

Officials said divers found Coleman’s body just after noon in the water near Ross Street and River Road.

Coleman’s family members tell us the 33-year-old had two children, and a baby girl on the way, due this June.

“His family is grieving over his death right now,” Shore said. “It’s hard to understand why he didn’t stop and face whatever the realities were of the traffic stop.”

Shore said the cause of Coleman’s accidental death is freshwater drowning.

The sheriff’s office said he was wanted for general bench warrants issued in May after he did not appear in court. The original charge stemmed from failure to stop for blue lights. Deputies say they were familiar with Coleman before this incident.

