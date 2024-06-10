Woman killed by cow while tending to newborn calf on farm

By Amanda Martin-Ryan

LISBON, New York (WPTZ) — A 28-year-old farm worker was killed by a cow while she was tending to a newborn calf in St. Lawrence County, New York.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the incident happened Sunday at Flack Farm in the town of Lisbon.

Officials have identified the victim as Flor Lopez, who was an employee at the farm.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a cow charged at Lopez while she was with the newborn calf. The cow reportedly struck Lopez multiple times.

Lopez was taken to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, but authorities have ruled it to be an accident.

