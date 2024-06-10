North Houston Youth Career Carnival: Empowering Futures with Texas Federation of the People United, LifeTouch Global, and The Victory International Church

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

June 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Texas Federation of the People United, in partnership with LifeTouch Global and The Victory International Church, is thrilled to announce the North Houston Youth Career Carnival. This transformative event will be held at The Victory International Church, located at 170 Rittenhouse, Houston, Texas 77076, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Event Details:

Date: June 15, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: The Victory International Church, 170 Rittenhouse, Houston, TX 77076

Purpose and Activities

The North Houston Youth Career Carnival is designed to provide young people with an engaging and educational experience focused on career exploration and development. The carnival will feature a wide array of interactive booths, hands-on workshops, and dynamic activities aimed at inspiring and informing youth about various career paths and opportunities. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to connect directly with local businesses, organizations, and professionals to gain insights into potential career choices and the essential skills required to succeed in today’s workforce.

Texas Federation of the People United

The Texas Federation of the People United is dedicated to empowering communities through workforce development, education, and support services. Their mission is to create opportunities for individuals to achieve their fullest potential. This organization plays a crucial role in organizing and executing community-centered events that drive personal and professional growth.

LifeTouch Global

LifeTouch Global is committed to transforming lives through community engagement and comprehensive support services. “We believe in the potential of our youth and are committed to providing them with opportunities to explore their passions and talents,” said Kim Lanier, Founder and Executive Director of LifeTouch Global. The organization’s contributions are vital to ensuring the success of the Youth Career Carnival.

The Victory International Church

The Victory International Church is a vibrant faith community focused on serving and uplifting individuals and families in the Houston area. Their mission is to offer spiritual guidance and support, helping people lead fulfilling lives. As the host venue for this impactful event, the church is providing a welcoming space for youth to discover and pursue their career aspirations.

Invitation to the Community

The North Houston Youth Career Carnival is open to all youth in the community. Parents, guardians, and educators are encouraged to bring their students to participate in this invaluable event. This carnival promises to be a pivotal moment for many young individuals, offering them a chance to envision and work towards a bright future.

For more information about the North Houston Youth Career Carnival, please visit the official website at 4txfpfunited.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.