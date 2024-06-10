Join Us for the Houston Area Urban League Advancing Equity Luncheon! Featuring LaTanya Flix: A Trailblazer in Inclusive Leadership and Systemic Change

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — We are thrilled to announce that LaTanya Flix will be a distinguished panelist at the Houston Area Urban League’s Advancing Equity Luncheon on Friday, June 21, 2024. LaTanya Flix is a pioneering figure in the realm of inclusive leadership and systemic change, known for her compelling presentations, influential keynote speeches, and dynamic facilitation skills.

With an unwavering commitment to equity, LaTanya serves on the National Work Equity Advisory Council, where she contributes her expertise to national discussions on workplace equity. Her exemplary work has earned her accolades from prestigious organizations, including the Houston Business Journal, the National Women’s Conference, and the FDIC.

LaTanya’s dedication to leadership development is further highlighted by her certification with the Harwood Institute for Public Innovation. She is also on track to earn her Organizational & Relationship Systems (ORSC) coaching certification in 2024, a testament to her continuous pursuit of excellence and professional growth.

In her pivotal role as the Senior Vice President of Inclusive Leadership and Opportunity at the Greater Houston Partnership, LaTanya spearheads the transformative initiative, One Houston Together. This initiative exemplifies the Partnership’s dedication to harnessing the power of the business community to address and reduce systemic inequities. Under her leadership, One Houston Together aims to create an inclusive environment that promotes equitable opportunities for all.

LaTanya’s impact extends beyond her professional achievements. She is a mentor, coach, and advocate who has touched countless lives through her work. Her vision for a just and equitable society drives her to push boundaries and inspire others to join the cause of equity and inclusion.

Do not miss the chance to hear from LaTanya Flix and other influential leaders at the Advancing Equity Luncheon. This event is a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, gain valuable insights, and be part of the movement towards a more equitable Houston.

