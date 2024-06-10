Friends and family still searching for missing mother of five, Marissa Carmichael last seen in January

By Star Connor

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — A High Point family is still looking for a missing mother of five. Marissa Carmichael, 25, went missing on January 14.

She was last seen at an Exxon gas station on East Market Street in Greensboro.

“I’m going to keep passing out flyers, and I’m trying to have someone at least come forward about Marissa’s disappearance,” Carmichael said. “It’s important for us to be out here almost every day looking for her because, people don’t disappear without a trace.”

She said it’s been a challenge, but she’s determined to find some answers.

“It can get pretty exhausting but I’m not going to quit until she’s found, or has information about her,” Lipford said.

According to her family, the mother of five went to the gas station after leaving a nightclub. At the Exxon, she called Guilford Metro 911, saying she had been robbed. It’s unclear what phone Marissa used to call 911.

When questioned why it took so long for police to be dispatched when Carmichael made the 911 call, Guilford Metro told WXII there were no officers available at the time to respond.

Carmichael’s friends said they still haven’t had much communication with police working on the case.

“It’s been very complex. Pretty complicated. They’re not giving out many details. In the case they can’t give out but so much information,” Friend, Carolyn Flowers said. “They really need to put their best foot forward.”

According to the Greensboro Police Department, there have been no new leads, and the investigation is still active.

“Somebody knows something. Please step forward,” Lipford said. “We need her, her mom needs her, her kids need her. Everybody just needs her to come home.”

The Greensboro Police Department encourages anyone who may know about Carmichael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Passing out flyers and speaking to anyone who would talk, Jamie Lipford said she was on a mission to find her best friend, Marissa Carmichael.

