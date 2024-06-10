Dozens of looters break into AutoZone store in South Los Angeles, video shows

By Eric Resendiz

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An AutoZone store in South Los Angeles was looted by a large crowd overnight and it was all caught on video.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday on Century Boulevard and Hoover Street. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, witnesses reported about 50 people breaking into the store.

Video from the scene shows the large group pulling back the security fencing in front of the store’s entrance before they shoved their way in. Police say at least one person was seen breaking a window.

There was a street takeover at the intersection before the looting, but it’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

After officers responded to the store, a short chase ensued and at least one person was taken into custody.

It’s not clear how much was taken from the store, but video from the scene showed significant damage inside.

