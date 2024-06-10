3-year-old taken to hospital after falling out window, authorities say

By Imani Fleming

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A boy was taken to the hospital with traumatic head injuries after falling out of a window in Manchester, authorities say.

Manchester fire said a 3-year-old boy fell out of a window on Blaine Street Sunday. Crews responded around 1 p.m.

Authorities said when firefighters arrived, they found a man holding the 3-year-old in the rear of the home. The man, the child’s father, told crews he fell from the third-floor window, about 30 feet.

The child was taken to the hospital with traumatic head injuries, authorities said.

Faisal Mehmood told News 9 that he was outside near the home when he heard a body drop onto a metal awning.

“The guy is already holding it, he come and he sees a baby keep crying, says I’m sorry, the guy says I’m sorry, every two minutes,” Mehmood said.

Manchester police said the child sustained serious injuries however they do not appear life-threatening and the incident remains under investigation.

It appears accidental, police said.

