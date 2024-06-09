3-year-old abducted in California found uninjured in steep canyon, officials say

By Brandon Downs

NEVADA COUNTY, California (KOVR) — A 3-year-old the CHP said was abducted in Nevada County on Friday was found uninjured in a steep river canyon, the sheriff’s office said.

The California Highway Patrol – Alerts said the sheriff’s office is searching for 30-year-old Siera Salitrero after the 3-year-old was abducted from an incorporated area of Nevada County on Friday around 11:30 a.m. An amber alert was issued around 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Salitrero is a suspect in an assault that happened on N. Bloomfield Road near Grizzly Hill Road. This was near the South Yuba Campground, northeast of Nevada City.

Around 8:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the child and suspect were located alive down a steep river canyon. They were found by search and rescue volunteers when they heard noises and cries for help.

The GPS coordinates were shared and CalOES was able to locate them using the FIRIS plane. The CHP helicopter responded and airlifted the child out of the canyon without injuries.

Salitrero was being assisted out of the canyon by rope at the time of the latest update, the sheriff’s office said. She is “physically OK.”

It still remains unknown how they are related.

Deputies added that it was reported that Salitrero threatened to harm herself. The sheriff’s office said she will be booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility following medical clearance.

Salitrero is facing the following charges: felony domestic violence, parental child abduction, and child endangerment.

The sheriff’s office said it had 13 deputies and 35 search and rescue volunteers searching for the suspect and victim.

