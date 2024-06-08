Two strangers help Chicago area woman stay mobile with teamwork, technology

By Joe Donlon, Edie Kasten

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A north suburban wife, mother and lawyer, one of millions of Americans who face mobility challenges, turned to two total strangers for help.

When she reached out, they stepped up.

What many people may consider “the little things,” mean a lot to Nancy Glazer. Several years ago, she suffered a stroke.

It left her deaf and her speech compromised. Even using her walker posed a recurring problem. Every time her walker went over a bump, even the slightest impact jarred Glazer’s whole body.

“It’s very difficult, very painful to walk outside on the pavement,” Glazer said.

That’s where high school senior Ethan Jacobs and Oakton College professor Dan Laurence came in. Glazer contacted several local schools looking for techies who wanted a challenge. When Jacobs and Laurence learned Glazer had a problem, they both wanted to find a solution.

“The goal was to modify the walker so that it can go over the bumps and the cracks easier and result in less pain to Nancy,” Jacobs said.

The duo created two white pieces which act as shock absorbing ramps attached to the walker’s frame.

“With a ramp, you’re sliding up a surface, so you’re not impacting an edge,” Laurence said.

Laurence and Jacobs made a cardboard prototype and nylon springs. The whole process of building the parts required planning, determination, and teamwork.

“I really just enjoyed being the catalyst, I just liked having all of this come together,” Jacobs said.

The teamwork turned into a friendship and mutual respect. Laurence said he was “really pleased” to help Jacobs out.

“When you see a student spark, it’s like ‘Oh OK, they got it,'” Laurence said of his younger partner.

Jacobs said he aims to never stop learning, something Laurence whole-heartedly endorsed.

Jacobs’ parents said every since he was young, about 3 years old, he always wanted to help others. So, his desire to help Glazer came as no surprise to them.

“I was overjoyed because I know how compassionate he is,” said Hillari Jacobs, Ethan’s mom. “I know what a kind soul Ethan is.”

Glazer now knows too.

“I am so grateful to Ethan and Dan,” she said. “You have no idea.”

The two helpers were grateful too.

“Delivering the walker to Nancy, the look of gratefulness on her face was just heartwarming,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs will head off to college at American University in the fall. Laurence is working on future inventions to improve Glazer’s mobility even more.

