WWII veteran Ralph Wehlitz from Merrill turns 100 years old

By Jimmy Sadowski

Click here for updates on this story

MERRILL, Wisconsin (WAOW) — Ralph Wehlitz, a man known for many things around Merrill including his passion for model railroading, turned one hundred on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

People from all walks of life attended his one hundredth birthday bash at Polka-Dotted Pie in Merrill, some coming as far as Marinette who knew him from the model railroading community.

In addition to his love of model trains, Wehlitz also saw combat in World War II first serving in North Africa, then in Italy.

While in Italy, he lost his hand when he and the soldiers he was with were taking cover from mortar fire.

He did not let that stop him and made it through college, despite having lost his dominant hand, his left, that he originally used for writing.

After graduating, Wehlitz was a longtime school teacher in the Merrill school system teaching English and social studies.

People often ask our elders for their wisdom, but here is what Wehlitz said to that.

“It’s hard to generalize on advising people,” said Wehlitz. “That has to be personal I think.”

Wehlitz said he was not at his birthday party for the pie, instead having a lemon cake he really enjoys instead.

He also got a portrait from a woman who took care of him a few years back and still keeps in touch.

His response to everyone who showed out: “I’m overwhelmed.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.