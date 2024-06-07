Police officer charged with cruelty to a juvenile

By KADN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

OPELOUSAS, La. (KADN) — An Opelousas police officer is charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

Authorities said Officer Dexter Washington was arrested on Wednesday, June 5.

He was off duty at the time of the incident.

Investigators said a simple battery complaint was reported to the Opelousas Police Department on May 29 around 5:30 p.m.

They added witnesses told them that Washington grabbed the victim, shoved him against the wall, and then slammed him to the ground.

Washington has been placed on administrate leave, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.