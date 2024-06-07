Lawsuit accuses physician assistant at Springfield clinic of sexual harassment

By Robert Desaulniers

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KEZI) — A Springfield physician assistant is facing a sexual harassment lawsuit, accused of inappropriately touching female employees and a teenage patient.

Susan Jensen is seeking $850 thousand from Best Med Urgent Care, Community Care Partners, and Aaron Jay Epperson, who is a physician’s assistant. Jensen claimed that when Epperson trained her at the Best Med clinic in Thurston, he would repeatedly give her unwanted massages, put his hands on her body, and kiss her neck. She said it was highly traumatic.

According to the lawsuit, Jensen reported Epperson to her manager and to a Best Med regional representative. Despite this, she said Epperson continued to work at the office and continued to touch employees – even bragging that he was “getting in trouble for doing stuff like this.” The lawsuit alleges other employees made similar complaints, including an allegation he inappropriately touched a teenage patient, but nothing was done.

Jensen said she was told Epperson would no longer work at the clinic, and he stepped down as the lead physician assistant. She said she was fired after she filed a complaint with the Oregon Medical Board.

KEZI 9 News has reached out to Best Med for comment on the allegations, but has not yet heard back.

