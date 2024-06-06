Two men hospitalized after vehicles crushed by falling tree in severe weather

By Kellen Voss

Click here for updates on this story

HIGHLAND TWP., Michigan (WXYZ) — Two men have been hospitalized and are in critical condition after part of a tree hit their vehicles during yesterday’s severe weather.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on South Duck Lake Road, south of Livingston Road, in Highland Charter Township.

Investigators tell us the driver of a Hino box truck, a 35-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was heading south on South Duck Lake Road during the storm caused part of a large tree to break off and land on the cab of his vehicle. That truck was sub-contracted to the U.S. Postal Service.

After the tree landed on the truck, it ran off the west side of the road and into some trees.

That same falling tree also struck the roof of a Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by a 23-year-old Highland Township man.

Both men were transported to area hospitals, where officials say they are in critical condition. Both men were wearing selt belts at the time, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.