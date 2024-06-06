Prosecutor wants higher bond for man charged after woman’s body was found in trash can

By Brian Hamrick

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — New details are emerging about the disturbing death of a woman found stuffed in a trash can in Paddock Hills, as prosecutors express outrage over the low bond set for the man charged in the case.

Dean Allen is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Brittany Moran. His bond is set at 10 percent of $5,000, meaning Allen can bond out of jail with $1,000.

“We believe this bond is way, way too low,” said Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers. “Obviously, flight risk is a huge concern, and he knows what type of trouble he could be in.”

Powers said police believe Allen was about to skip town when he was arrested, as he had taken a large sum of money out of the bank.

Adding to that concern are statements Allen allegedly made regarding Moran’s death.

“He does make statements,” Powers said. “He acknowledges that he knows the girl and he made a statement, ‘If I tell you the truth, I’m going to prison for the rest of my life.’”

Powers said the low bond is part of a troubling trend by Judge Samantha Silverstein.

“We’re very concerned about these dangerously low bonds that are being set by this particular judge. It’s not just on this case; it’s been on every single case in Room A,” Powers said.

Silverstein responded, saying that given the information she had on the case, which included just the two charges, it was a “fair bond.”

Silverstein added that she has no indication that Allen will be charged with a more serious crime.

Allen has not been charged with causing Moran’s death, and the investigation continues.

