Pawsperity graduate opens pet grooming salon to give back to organization that helped her

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Christine Banks hopes everyone feels welcome at The Salon Furever Pets in Lee’s Summit.

“We try not to turn down dogs … and we always look for second chances,” Banks said.

Banks’ journey started in 2016 at Pawsperity, a nonprofit that not only offers housing and food but pet grooming classes.

“I recently had a baby, and I was trying to take care of her, living in public housing and receiving government assistance,” she said. “Working at Taco Bell wasn’t ideal, and just trying to pay rent and things … it wasn’t enough.”

After graduating in Pawsperity’s first class, Banks went on to work at salons and veterinary clinics.

However, she found she had more to learn at Pawsperity, including customer service and what it takes to run a business.

Banks stuck through the process, purchased a salon and opened its doors the first weekend of June.

“I don’t feel like I own it yet,” she said. “I just feel like I have a job that I need to accomplish, and that’s just taking care of staff members and pets.”

To pay it forward, Banks is hiring graduates from Pawsperity.

The employees raved about their love of the salon to KSHB 41 and said working for Banks is like working for family.

Banks’ dedication to her staff and pets stems from the love and support she received at her lowest point.

“I know I probably should put myself first, but I care more about the pets and the staff,” Banks said.

And her passion for helping others is evident in every aspect of her business.

“It does feel a little freeing, it also feels really good that I’m able to help others,” she said.

