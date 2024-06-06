Panhandler group in West Michigan using photo of murdered Spanish boy to solicit money for a fake funeral

By Michael Martin

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WXMI) — Grand Rapids Police are aware of panhandlers who’ve been appearing at several locations around the city this week soliciting donations, claiming they need money for funeral expenses for a child in their family who died just days ago, but FOX 17 has learned that the child in their photo was murdered in Spain in 2018.

Over the past week, the group has been spotted at major intersections throughout the Grand Rapids area and Holland.

They walk along the road, occasionally stepping in between cars, holding an empty milk jug to solicit donations.

“FUNERAL” the top of one of their signs read.

It continues bluntly, “TONI 7 YEARS OLD — DIED OF CANCER — PLEASE ANYTHING HELP — GOD BLESS’.

As FOX 17 watched a group of two, a middle aged woman and a young man, at the corner of Eastern and 28th Street Thursday morning, several people rolled down their windows to hand over cash.

On a sign held by the woman is a photo of a young man, presumably ‘Toni’.

“Family friend,” the woman says regarding her relation to the boy.

She tells us he died five days ago in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It is an approach meant to illicit emotions from those driving by, hoping to help out in a tragic situation.

Shockingly, a little bit of research reveals the true identity of the boy on her poster— Gabriel Cruz, an 8-year-old boy who disappeared February 27, 2018, while traveling from his home to his grandmother’s in Almeria, Spain.

After extensive searching, the young Spanish boy was found murdered in the trunk of a car.

FOX 17 questioned the woman using the boy’s photo if she was telling the truth about why she was soliciting donations.

“That really did happen?” we asked regarding the details outlined on her poster board.

“Yes, sir.”

Grand Rapids Police are aware of the group.

“We have information that this is a traveling group that is attempting to solicit funds with fraudulent means in the area,” spokesperson Jennifer Kalczuk told FOX 17.

“While asking for money in a public place has First Amendment considerations, there are state laws/local ordinances that prohibit doing so under fraudulent means… The situation is on our radar.”

Officers were called to the area of Leonard and Fuller around 12:00 p.m. Wednesday on a report of panhandlers walking in the street. GRPD says “no violations were observed while the officer was on scene”.

A City of Grand Rapids ordinance bans “accosting” or asking for money under certain circumstances.

A person cannot solicit donations within 20 feet of an ATM, in a public transit vehicle, within 20 feet of a transit stop, within 20 feet of any outdoor space people are eating/ drinking at, or within 20 feet of a permitted “special event”.

The State of Michigan’s vehicle code also prohibits anyone from soliciting from people inside vehicles if “the person soliciting blocks, obstructs, impedes, or otherwise interferes with the normal flow of vehicular traffic upon a public street or highway”.

On Thursday, Kalczuk followed up saying, “Individuals asking for donations on street corners or near traffic signals are often counting on drivers making a split-second decision based on an emotional response. Whatever the circumstance, we encourage people to be thoughtful and use their best judgment when making donations.”

“We also want everyone to remember that blocking traffic for any reason can lead to a citation.”

Members of the group or groups have been spotted all over Grand Rapids over the past week. Their sightings now being logged on a Reddit thread within the Grand Rapids online community.

