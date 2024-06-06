Owner mourns dog after Philadelphia police officer shoots, kills 2 pit bulls during dog fight

By Briana Smith and Corey Davis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Police say an officer was placed on administrative duty after he fatally shot two pit bulls in West Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Harry Briggs said as he mourns the loss of his pit bull, Coco, he keeps replaying the dog attack in his head. His other pit bull, Buddy, is the only surviving dog from the incident.

Briggs says he left Buddy tied up on the porch while grabbing dog food but came back to see Buddy fighting with another dog.

“I ran in the house and got ’em some water, and I came back out, and the dog is attacking him,” said Briggs.

It all unfolded quickly.

Philadelphia police said Coco and what is believed to be a stray pit bull were fighting outside Briggs’ home on the 1500 block of North 57th Street.

Briggs described the violent and desperate moment he tried to remove the other dog from the fight.

“When I grabbed the dog. I grabbed his neck and I slammed his head right to the rail,” Briggs said.

Briggs says he was trying to save Buddy, who was badly wounded.

During the brawl, 18-year-old Alexandrea says she walked out her front door and heard the commotion.

Alexandrea said she had a pit bull of her own, so she sprang into action.

“If it was my dog in that space, I would want someone to help, so at the end of the day I know I did the right thing, but it didn’t have the outcome I was expecting,” she said.

Alexandrea said she maced the dogs and managed to separate them, but then Briggs’ second pit bull ran out of the house.

The second dog reportedly attacked her, biting her wrist and ankle.

Police said Briggs was also bit in the chest.

Alexandrea got away while all three dogs reportedly turned on each other. Police said when an officer arrived on the scene, he fired multiple times, which killed the stray dog and Coco.

“He ain’t say nothing. He shot Coco in the head. He ain’t say nothing. He shot my dog in the head,” Briggs said.

Philadelphia Animal Control took custody of the deceased dogs.

“I was mad about the dogs because when I heard the gunshot, I was like, ‘This didn’t have to go this far,'” said Alexandrea. “Owners should be more responsible with their dogs.”

A 6abc map shows at least four other locations in Philadelphia where an officer shot a dog during an attack since January 10.

ACCT Philly reminds residents to be aware of their surroundings and shares this message for dog owners.

“Making sure to socialize your dogs, keep them on a leash,” said Executive Director Sarah Barnett with ACCT Philly. “Keeping them confined in areas, so not just letting them out in the yard and going back inside and doing things. Watch them.”

Barnett said it’s important to be proactive to avoid these attacks. If a resident sees stray dogs often or neighbors’ dogs are behaving aggressively, she says to contact them.

Alexandrea is recovering at home, but says she has a difficult time walking because of her ankle and must return to the hospital for more rabies shots.

“My dad’s mad at me because, he said, ‘That’s why we don’t help people,’ and said, ‘You should’ve just called the police and left it alone,'” she said. “If it was my dog in that position getting attacked or if it was my dog, I would want someone to help it.”

Police said the officer, who is 34 years old, has been with the department for five years.

He was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

