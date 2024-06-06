Man stabbed outside South El Monte High School after graduation ceremony

By Matthew Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — A man was stabbed during a fight just outside South El Monte High School following a graduation ceremony at the school, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Two suspects fled the scene of the stabbing and the department said around 11 a.m. Thursday they remain at large, more than 12 hours after the crime was reported. Deputies found the wounded victim upon responding to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday night, according to sheriff’s officials.

He was treated at the scene by first responders before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The night of the stabbing, sheriff’s official said it happened at about 9:15 p.m. in front of the school when the suspect stabbed a spectator in the chest and back before running away from the campus. The following day, the department said initial reports indicate the man was stabbed when he got into a fight with two other men.

A video circulating online that’s related to the incident is being reviewed by investigators, sheriff’s official said.

“This unfortunate incident during a time of celebration for our high school students is concerning,” LA County Sheriff’s Captain Jorge Meza, of the department’s Temple Station, said in a news release. “The safety of our students and community is paramount, and we are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to apprehend those individuals responsible,”

Sheriff’s officials have said the victim was not a student at the school and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

