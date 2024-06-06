Gas station canopy collapses onto pump, cars causing fire in Michigan

By Ruta Ulcinaite

FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan (WXYZ) — A canopy at the Citgo gas station at 10 Mile and Middlebelt roads in Farmington Hills fell and caused a fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Farmington Hills Fire Department, the cause was a chaotic shot of weather including rain and wind in the area.

Fire Chief John Unruh says the canopy collapsed during strong rain and winds hitting the area around 3 p.m. People were filling up their cars at the time and heard the rumbling of the unstable canopy.

“Suddenly the roof… boom boom and the roof fell off. I was shocked I didn’t know what was going on,” Novi resident Jack Sagherian said.

Sagherian was filling up and was startled. He didn’t know whether to run while gas was flowing into his vehicle or stay and take the nozzle out.

“People were yelling at me ‘Get away. Get away.’ And they try to rip me out to get me out of there, but I was thinking the nozzle was in the tank. I said it might catch fire,” he said.

Sagherian got out just in time. Vehicles took the brunt of the fall and only one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“A lot of lucky people today,” Unruh said. “The two vehicles on the side actually helped from making the total collapse.”

After the collapse a gas pump exploded, the fire department quickly put out the fire.

“Never in my life I was scared this much,” Sagherian added.

The gas station will remain closed for the next few days. Once the scene is stable, the fire department will begin dismantling the canopy and residents will be able to retrieve their cars.

