Brevard County man accused of having large amount of drugs near 2 children he was babysitting

By Allison Petro

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A babysitter in Brevard County was arrested on Tuesday with enough fentanyl in his possession to kill over 126,000 people.

According to Brevard County deputies, 19-year-old Riley Thompson was arrested while babysitting two kids after being accused of trafficking fentanyl and meth.

Deputies said they went to serve a warrant in Thompson’s Melbourne apartment and saw him leaving the premises upon arrival.

Thompson fled the scene and was seen throwing bags of narcotics and a gun. However, deputies said they were able to catch up to him, tackle him, and take him into custody.

Deputies later found out that Thompson had left two small children he was babysitting alone inside the apartment.

That’s when agents executed the search warrant and found two children and a large amount of drugs that were in close proximity to the kids, according to Brevard County deputies.

Deputies retrieved from Thompson’s apartment:

176.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine 100.9 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms 13.3 of suspected cocaine several boxes of THC cartridges 3 firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun $4,030.00 in US currency Thompson is now facing multiple charges, including:

Three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine Three counts of trafficking in fentanyl Possession of a short-barreled shotgun Possession of Cocaine Possession of psilocybin mushrooms Child neglect

According to deputies, Thompson was taken to custody, where he is being held on a no bond.

