Steve Buscemi punch suspect now faces a felony charge. Here’s why.

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — The suspect accused of randomly punching Steve Buscemi in New York City was indicted Tuesday.

Clifton Williams, 50, faces assault charges for allegedly randomly punching Buscemi and another stranger on the street on May 8. One of the three assault charges Williams is facing is a felony, because Buscemi is 66 – a senior citizen as far as the law is concerned. The other two counts are misdemeanor charges.

Williams allegedly punched a 22-year-old man in the face on 15th Street and Third Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Less than 10 minutes later, authorities say Williams punched Buscemi in the face on East 27th Street and Third Avenue.

The judge kept bail for Williams set at $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond.

“No person should fear for their safety when walking through Manhattan and those who threaten or harm pedestrians will be held accountable,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “I hope the victims continue to heal from these unprovoked attacks.”

Buscemi is a Brooklyn native and former FDNY firefighter. He has appeared in numerous movies and and on television, including notable turns in “Fargo” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

In May, the NYPD said felony assaults in New York City had jumped 15% year-to-date, and there was also a 7% increase in misdemeanor assaults.

