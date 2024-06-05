Singer Sean Kingston bonds out of Broward jail after being charged with fraud

By KEVIN BOULANDIER, NICOLE LINSALATA, DANNIELLE GARCIA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — Singer Sean Kingston has bonded out of the Broward County jail, two days after being extradited to South Florida.

Kingston, 34, is charged with numerous fraud and theft charges, including being accused of committing over $1 million worth of fraud.

7News cameras captured the musician walking out of jail with a fully-uniformed bodyguard by his side. He had his head covered with a t-shirt until he got inside an awaiting Maybach.

Kingston was arrested in California on May 23 due to a raid on his home in Southwest Ranches last month.

Officials said Kingston and his mother stole $500,000 dollar in jewelry, for a Cadillac Escalade and other loans from banks. They also stole nearly $100,000 from the maker of customized beds and a $150,000 entertainment system.

During the raid of his Southwest Ranches rented home, Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, was arrested in connection to the fraud case. Back in 2006, she was charged in another fraud case where she served 1 year and 6 months in prison.

Kingston was brought back to South Florida after he was arrested in California following his performance at a concert. He is expected to appear in court later this month.

The judge ordered Kingston and his mother to be apart while they are out on bond. Their attorney said that hey are looking forward to a successful resolution.

