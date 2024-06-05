Skip to Content
Car crashes into building near sign encouraging drivers to be safe

Published 2:50 pm

By Courtney Shaw

    CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — A car crashed into a building on Cleveland’s east side right near a billboard that reads, “Drive like your kids work here.”

The crash happened before 11 p.m. on East 185th Street near St. Clair Avenue.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

