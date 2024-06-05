Boosting Homeownership: NAREB’s Down Payment Assistance Programs for Black Consumers

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 5, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — For many Black consumers and first-time homebuyers, saving for a down payment can be a daunting challenge. While many families and individuals can manage monthly mortgage payments, the upfront resources for a down payment are often lacking. Fortunately, crucial programs are available to assist homebuyers with down payments, making homeownership more accessible.

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) is at the forefront of this effort, providing vital information about down payment assistance programs and encouraging more potential homebuyers, including Black consumers, to utilize them. It’s essential for Black consumers to be aware of these programs, which are typically funded by local, state, or even federal agencies. These funds are then funneled through partnered institutions to expand inclusivity in the homebuying process.

Understanding Down Payment Assistance

Down payment assistance programs come in various forms, including loans and grants, depending on the specific program. Eligibility criteria can differ, with some programs requiring applicants to earn no more than 80% of the area median income, while others allow up to 120% of the median income.

Spotlight on Key Programs

BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group collaborates with NAREB on a Homebuyer Assistance Program targeting graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBI). This program offers homebuyers $6,000 in down payment assistance, which can be combined with other programs to reach up to $20,000 or more. Eligible homebuyers must purchase their home within BMO’s footprint, including cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Indianapolis.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo

NAREB also partners with Bank of America and Wells Fargo, both of which offer impressive down payment assistance programs aimed at broadening homeownership among Black consumers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is down payment assistance?

Down payment assistance refers to programs designed to help homebuyers cover the cost of their down payment through grants, loans, or other financial aid. These programs often target first-time homebuyers, low-income individuals, or those purchasing in specific areas.

Who qualifies for down payment assistance?

Eligibility varies widely depending on the program. Factors such as income level, credit score, property location, and first-time homebuyer status are commonly considered. Each program has specific criteria that must be met.

How do I apply for down payment assistance?

The application process typically involves completing an application form, providing documentation to prove eligibility (such as income statements and credit reports), and sometimes attending educational courses on homeownership. Check the specific requirements of the program you’re applying to. Are there different types of down payment assistance programs?

Yes, assistance can come in the form of grants (which do not need to be repaid), forgivable loans (repayable only if certain conditions are unmet), and low-interest or deferred payment loans. The type of assistance available depends on the specific program.

Do down payment assistance programs have to be repaid?

Some programs offer grants that do not need to be repaid, while others provide loans that may need repayment through monthly payments or upon selling the home. Forgivable loans do not need repayment if certain conditions, such as living in the home for a specified period, are met.

Can down payment assistance be combined with other programs?

Yes, down payment assistance can sometimes be combined with other homebuying programs, such as first-time homebuyer incentives or tax credits. Consult with a mortgage advisor or housing counselor to understand how different programs can work together.

What are the eligibility criteria for down payment assistance programs?

Eligibility criteria vary widely. Common factors include the applicant’s income, credit score, employment history, and first-time homebuyer status. Some programs also consider the location and cost of the home. Review the specific requirements of each program to determine eligibility.

How does down payment assistance affect the mortgage approval process?

Down payment assistance can positively impact mortgage approval by reducing the amount a buyer needs to save for the initial down payment. This can lead to better mortgage terms and lower interest rates. Inform your mortgage lender about any assistance you’re receiving and understand how it will be factored into your mortgage application.

Are there restrictions on the type of home I can buy with down payment assistance?

Some programs restrict the types of properties that qualify. Restrictions can include limitations on purchase price, location, and condition. For example, some programs may only assist with single-family homes, while others might cover multi-family units or manufactured homes. Always check the program’s guidelines to ensure your desired property meets the criteria.

How can I find out about available down payment assistance programs in my area?

Contact local housing agencies or non-profit organizations specializing in homeownership assistance. Many states and municipalities have websites with information about local programs. Speaking with a NAREB Realtist, mortgage advisor, or real estate agent can also provide valuable insights. Online databases and resources like the HUD website may offer comprehensive lists and details about various assistance programs. Visit Down Payment Resource for help finding programs in your area.

For more information about NAREB, visit NAREB.

