Body cam video captures officer rescuing teen, pets from fire

By WPVI Digital Staff and Leland Pinder

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) — Newly released body cam footage shows the police rescue of a teenage girl and several pets from a house fire in Atlantic City.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on May 26 at a home on the 800 block of Maryland Avenue.

Officer Riley Flynn was on patrol when he saw smoke coming from the home.

He kicked in the door and went to the second floor where he found a 17-year-old girl and led her to safety.

“I was amazed at the bravery that he exemplified. He did not hesitate. He went in there and put his own life at risk,” said Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos.

The teen was hanging from a second story window just moments before the rescue.

Officer Flynn then went back inside and rescued three dogs and one cat.

The girl’s mother, Miriam Zuniga, says her daughter didn’t want to leave her pets behind.

According to Zuniga, the first broke out after she left the home with her husband for a party. She got a frantic phone call from her daughter not long after.

“I feeling my heart stop, oh my God, very nervous,” recalled Zuniga.

Officials say the fire originated in the kitchen.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

