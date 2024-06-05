Body and dash cam footage released after Arlington officers shot armed suspect

By S.E. Jenkins

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — Arlington Police say the 21-year-old man officers shot last month is out of the hospital and in jail.

Police say they had multiple run-ins with 21-year-old Austin Taylor before the officer-involved shooting in a neighborhood on Shady Valley Drive.

Two weeks ago, family members said they were arguing with Taylor about his alleged drug use and called 911. About 10 minutes later, officers found Taylor who, at that point, had not committed an offense.

Arlington’s police chief says his officers offered to drive him back to the family member’s house so he could go to the group meeting his family wanted him to attend.

Body camera video shows Taylor running away before the police had a chance to pat him down, standard practice before a courtesy ride.

Within minutes people started calling 911 to report a man with a gun. Officers recognized the description of the man as Taylor.

Family members then said he returned home and took a pick-up truck from the driveway before leading police on a short chase.

Police say dash cam video shows the moment Taylor fired one shot through his windshield and toward an officer. Shortly after, he crashed into an SUV and ran up someone’s driveway and into their carport. Police say the driver in the SUV was ok.

Two officers, one armed with a handgun, and the other with a rifle were then seen firing at Taylor.

Arlington’s police chief says Taylor was shot three times. He also says it does not appear Taylor fired any shots from the carport. Names of the two officers who fired those shots have not been released.

Arlington’s police chief would only say one officer has been on the force for 18 years. The other is a Sergeant who has been on the force for 29 years.

Taylor faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a public servant. He was booked into the Tarrant County Jail upon his release from the hospital.

