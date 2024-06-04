“Peacenic” returning to Detroit neighborhoods for third straight year in June

By Luke Laster

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — It’s an effort to combat gun violence in some of Detroit’s most violent precincts.

Law enforcement on the city’s east side Monday night, as well as city representatives, could be seen knocking on doors spreading the word about “Peacenic.”

“(It’s) the opportunities that we have to engage with the community in a non-enforcement way,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison when talking about the efforts.

Peacenics are part of the “One Detroit Violence Reduction Partnership — Safe Summer Streets Initiative.” This initiative aims to reduce gun violence in Detroit’s two most dangerous precincts, eight and nine, by familiarizing law enforcement with the people living in those communities.

“Even if you look back to 2020 when we saw a crime spike across the country, it just taught us that police really, we can’t enforce without the communities input and buy-in,” said Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison.

To get the word out, they went to residents’ doorsteps to tell residents like Chonte Patterson about not only the games and food but also career services, expungement assistance, services for residents, and more.

“I’m happy that someone is taking a look at our beautiful community and trying to do something about it,” Patterson said.

The first Peacenic is in Detroit’s ninth precinct from 3-7 p.m. on June 15 at the Heilmann Recreation Center.

The second will be held in Detroit’s eighth precinct from 3-7 p.m. on June 29 at O’Hair Park.

