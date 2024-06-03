Police officers and neighbor run into barn fire to save trapped horses

By Paul Burton

TEMPLETON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A police officer and a homeowner rushed into a burning farm on Thursday night to rescue six horses trapped inside.

“Dana Jr. Murphy, who lived in the house, came out when the police department arrived, and I don’t know how many officers there were, but they all ran into the barn and saved all six horses,” Bill Homans said.

“The horses are our family”

Officials say the fire began in the home next to Liberty Belle Stables on Patriots Road in Templeton. It quickly spread to the horse training facility, which cared for 21 horses.

“I saw an orange cloud, and I thought, ‘They are all gone, everybody,’ and the horses are our family,” Kim Homans continued. “We built from four horses to 21 in a matter of two years. It’s the place everyone feels safe, kids included,” Homans said.

Cali Cosentino has been riding horses since she was six-years-old. She rides every day after school as part of the program at Liberty Belle.

“It’s everything to me. I come here every day after school, and I get to see everyone, and it’s really a lovely place to be,” Cali said

Community comes together to help

The Homans family is grateful for all the community support they’ve received since they lost the stable. Their goal now is to rebuild so that the horses and the community have their stables back.

“It teaches me how to be around other people and what it’s like to have responsibilities. Every day I am here, and I love being around these people. It’s like a second family to me,” Cali said.

“I can’t believe the number of people who came with trailers and helped us move and housed our horses afterwards,” Homans said.

They hope to raise enough funds to find shelter for all 21 horses and keep the program up and running. All they have are four stables after the fire.

