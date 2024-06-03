Alleged ‘cereal’ bandit facing charges after breaking into Pennsylvania home

By WTAE staff

BUTLER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A Butler County woman called police after she said a stranger walked into her bedroom while eating her cereal.

Authorities were called to a home on Eau Claire Street around 4:40 p.m. for a person who was trespassing.

At the home, they spoke to the victim, who said a woman in dark clothing walked into her bedroom eating her Fruity Pebbles while she was lying in bed.

The victim told police that she demanded the woman leave her house.

The woman, who authorities later identified as Tori Zaborowski, climbed out a kitchen window that was open and left before the victim called 911.

Officers say they later found Zaborowski sitting on the back porch of a nearby home. Officials say she appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic.

Zaborowski is facing charges of criminal trespassing and public drunkenness.

