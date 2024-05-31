Fire chief arrested, accused of placing secret camera

By WTVD staff

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) — The Gray’s Creek Fire Chief was arrested Thursday after being accused of placing a camera in a vent at the fire station.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Fire Chief Benjamin Joseph Marsh, 41, of Fayetteville was taken into custody just after 6 p.m. Marsh was charged with felony intercept and disclose wire, oral or electronic communication.

Marsh was processed at the Cumberland County Center and was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.

His first court appearance was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

