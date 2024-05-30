Teen recovering in hospital after acid attack

By Nick Nelson

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A Wichita teen is recovering after having acid thrown in her face during a fight last weekend.

Paris Polite said that her little sister, 17-year-old Passion Turner, is on the road to recovery after getting acid thrown on her face during an fight in front of a friends house.

Photos show her face seriously burned.

“I look at her as not only my sister, but that’s my child,” Polite said. “It hurts. I’ve been upset every day. Every time I see her face, I can’t help but cry.”

Passion is continuing to recover in a hospital in Wichita, however the family is still looking for answers, and Wichita police, are still looking for the suspect.

“No arrest has been made,” Polite said. “The police have the video. They have everything. I’m not a criminal justice major. So I don’t really know how the process works. But I would think that there would have been an arrest by now.”

Polite said that it was a targeted attack by other teens who know her sister that caused all this pain.

Although Passion is expected to get out of the hospital in about a week, her sister said that it’s still going to be a long road ahead.

She hopes telling her sister’s story will help spread the word to end the violence.

“Go to school, do something different, travel, get a trade. There’s so much more to life,” Polite said. “And I understand that young people may not get that yet. They have to go through it. Some of them have to bump their heads. But just listen, just do something different.”

Polite has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses.

