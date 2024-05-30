Runaway Michigan girl found in New Bern; man charged with kidnapping and rape

By Matthew Hinson

NEW BERN, North Carolina (WLOS) — A runaway case from Michigan was resolved in New Bern on Tuesday and ended with the arrest of a 34-year-old man.

A young girl was reported missing from Michigan and the New Bern Police Department say they received a tip that the girl was in Bew Bern. Officers say they responded 412 Stoney Hill Trail Unit B and were able to locate the girl.

According to officials, during the investigation, it was determined that Jerome Farrow Jr., 34 years of age, drove to Michigan and brought the girl to New Bern.

Authorities say that Farrow was also located at the same address and was arrested and charged with First Degree Kidnapping and Statutory Rape of a person 15 years of age or younger. He is scheduled to appear in Craven County District Court on May 29, 2024, for his first appearance. He was placed in the Craven County Jail with no bond. The girl is being cared for by the North Carolina Department of Social Services.

The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community to create a safe place to live, work and visit. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to utilize the New Bern Police Department's new Tip411 system by texting the key words NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411. Citizens can also utilize the Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252) 633- 5141.

