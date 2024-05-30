Northville High School music teacher celebrates 50 years of education

By Luke Laster

NORTHVILLE, Michigan (WWJ) — A Northville High School teacher is celebrating 50 years in the classroom and is one of the longest-tenured high school band teachers in Michigan.

“It’s the kids that make me come back,” says music teacher Mike Rumbell.

Rumbell has been teaching all aspects of music since the 1970s.

“He respects everybody, even if everyone doesn’t have the same amount of respect for him,” says Northville junior drum major Ethan Gajda, who proves Rumbell’s lessons stand the test of time.

As seen in the video above, Gajda is seen walking alongside Rumbell in his signature brown hat, which is a staple of his daily outfits, courtesy of his wife, while on a shopping trip.

“She came upon a hat rack and said, ‘Mike, why don’t you try this on?’ So, I tried it on. She said, ‘Gosh, you look great; you should wear it; we’ll get it,’ and the rest is history,” Rumbell said, recalling the story of how the hat came about.

A trombone player by trade, Rumbell’s resume includes 38 trips to the Detroit Jazz Festival alongside Northville band students, performances with the Julie Andrews orchestra, Sammy Davis Jr. and countless other experiences dating back decades.

“I feel good. I still enjoy coming to work; I suppose when it stops doing that, maybe I’ll consider leaving, but right now I’m just having a little too much fun,” says Rumbell.

