Maui Fire Department battalion chief Shawn Rogers arrested and charged for sexual assault of a minor

By Frances Lin

Click here for updates on this story

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — Maui Fire Department battalion chief Shawn Rogers was arrested and charged for Sexual Assault in the First Degree of a Minor under 14 years old.

According to the Maui Police Department, he was arrested and charged for Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Continuous Sexual Assault of a Minor under 14 years old.

He posted bail which was set at $150,000.

No mug shot is available yet as it is still being processed through their system, police say.

At around 7:04 p.m., Island News received this is statement from Fire Chief Brad Ventura:

“Today, the County of Maui was made aware that Shawn Rogers (52), a 25-year veteran of the Department of Fire and Public Safety, was arrested and charged for Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Continuous Sexual Assault of a Minor under 14 years old. We are deeply concerned about the allegations regarding one of our firefighters. Mr. Rogers is not scheduled to work this week and we will continue to evaluate this situation as more information is available.”

This is a developing story. Follow Island News for any updates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.