Former university student federally indicted after he’s accused of making violent threats to school staff

By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana (WTHI) — A former Indiana State University student was charged after he allegedly made threats to the school’s staff.

The Department of Justice said a federal grand jury indicted Nicholas Wheeler, 27, for four counts of transmitting extortionate threats via interstate commerce and three counts of transmitting threats via interstate commerce.

According to court documents, it happened on March 16 and 17. The DOJ said Wheeler allegedly made violent threats over X against Indiana State University, ISU professors and two of his former attorneys.

Wheeler allegedly said if they did not give him $500,000 or investigate his claims that he was the victim of a crime – he would kill or injure them.

The DOJ said some of the threats included statements like, “I’m coming to take your souls… closed casket funerals,” and “empty your bank accounts, I’m coming for blood Indiana State University,” accompanied by posts claiming to own a loaded machine gun and body armor.

He went to ISU from August 2018 through August 2023.

The FBI is heading the investigation.

If Wheeler is convicted, he could face 20 years in federal prison.

