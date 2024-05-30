First, someone stole her pet dachshund. Then, the prank calls started.

By Zinnia Maldonado

Click here for updates on this story

BRONX, New York (WCBS) — First, a Bronx woman’s pet dachshund was stolen. Then she says she started to receive prank calls of someone barking.

Monica Montanez said her 10-year-old dachshund Milkshake was stolen on May 4th, just after her son’s birthday party.

It happened just steps from her apartment at around 8 p.m.

“We were wrapping up, giving people cake to take home. We’re like hey, where’s Milkshake?” Montanez said.

Wednesday, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects. Police say they fled the apartment building with Milkshake, who is visible in the video.

“She’s always at my ankles, and it’s just… I’m sad,” Montanez said. “Who does that?”

Montanez said she posted flyers the next day, and shortly after she said prank calls with someone barking began rolling in. She said the calls are hurtful, adding that she got Milkshake at only three weeks old, and it feels like a piece of her family is gone without her.

“I think they thought, oh, nobody’s going to care, we can just take this little dog, and nobody’s going to make a big tiff, and nobody’s going to call anyone to find them. But not me,” Montanez said.

She said she doesn’t recognize the two suspects in the video, but hopes someone does, and calls the police.

“Bring her home. She’ll be better here, happy here. This is where she belongs,” Montanez said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.