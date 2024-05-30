Big rig hauling 40K pounds of strawberries overturned

By KGO staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN JOSE, California (KGO) — An overturned big rig crash in San Jose had several connectors between northbound Highway 101 and northbound I-880 shut down Wednesday morning.

The big rig, which was loaded with 40,000 pounds of strawberries, was turned on its side.

Sand barriers were hit and are all cleaned up. A tow truck arrived and the strawberries were being unloaded from the trailer before the big rig could be flipped from its side back onto its wheels.

The crash had the northbound Highway 101 connector to northbound I-880 shut down along with the northbound I-880 connector to northbound Highway 101.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.