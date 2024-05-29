Man tried to hire inmates to murder witness, detective in child sex crime investigation, DA says

By Stephanie Moore

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A man from Buncombe County, North Carolina, tried to hire other inmates to murder a witness and a detective after he was caught in the closet of a minor he was having a sexual relationship with, according to the Buncombe County District Attorney.

Austin Dakota Haynie, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of felony solicit to commit first-degree murder and one count of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

As a result, Haynie was sentenced to serve three active consecutive sentences for a total prison term of 162-229 months to be served in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

According to the district attorney, on Feb. 7, 2023, a family member of the 14-year-old minor victim found Haynie, who had no relation to the victim’s family, hiding in the minor victim’s closet.

The minor victim’s family immediately contacted law enforcement.

In North Carolina, persons under the age of 16 cannot legally consent to sexual activity and an adult who engages in sex with someone under the age of consent can be charged with a sex crime.

Interviews conducted by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and the minor victim led to the disclosure of an ongoing sexual relationship between Haynie and the minor victim. Investigators said they found text messages corroborating the relationship, and Haynie later confessed to the sexual relationship.

While held within the Buncombe County Detention Facility, the district attorney said Haynie tried to hire inmates to murder the family member who first witnessed him hiding in the minor victim’s closet and to also murder the lead detective assigned to investigate the sex crime.

Haynie gave the inmates specific details about both the family member and the investigating officer to assist in facilitating the requested murders. Haynie offered a reward to be paid upon the completion, according to the district attorney.

Haynie’s plot was discovered when another inmate revealed details of Haynie’s plans to law enforcement.

The judge also ordered Haynie to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years and to have no contact with the minor victim for the remainder of Haynie’s natural life.

