Man caught on camera abandoning dog in the rain

By Garner Montgomery

NETTLETON, Mississippi (WTVA) — Video captured the shocking moment a man abandoned a dog at a church in Nettleton.

The video shows a man pull up in a red Jeep, and in just 10 seconds, he yanked the dog out of the backseat and left it in the rain at Nettleton Pentecostal Church.

Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan says they are looking for the man in the video.

If he is caught, police say they’ll charge him with animal cruelty.

“If we can catch him, we can bring him before a judge, and see what we can do,” the chief said. “We have a problem with dogs, people bringing them into town and letting them go. We have a major problem with that. I just wish they’d quit putting their dogs out like that. If you’re gonna have a dog, feed it, and take care of it.”

The Jeep’s tag reads ITA 782. It’s an Itawamba County tag.

The chief says the American flag boots he wears with the jeans tucked in are also a good thing to look out for.

As for the puppy, the chief says a lady is fostering the dog until it can find a forever home.

