Juvenile steals vehicle, leads police on three-county chase

AUBURNDALE, Wisconsin (WAOW) — A juvenile led police on a high-speed chase starting in Auburndale and spanning three counties before ending in Clark County early Thursday morning.

The juvenile stole a vehicle in Spencer and was seen by a deputy rolling through a stop sign starting the chase.

At just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Wisconsin 186 approaching US Highway 10. The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 10 and continued westbound, according to a Wood County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release also said:

The deputy activated the squad lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle sped up starting a police chase.

The pursuit continued until turning northbound on South Central Avenue in the City of Marshfield onto County Highway H and into Clark County.

There were not any injuries sustained from the chase, as police used a chase intervention technique to bring the chase to a close.

A Marshfield business was damaged in the chase, though and a Marshfield patrol squad and a Wood County patrol squad damaged as well.

It was later discovered the vehicle involved was stolen from the Village of Spencer. The juvenile operator of the vehicle was taken into custody without further incident.

Violations include Fleeing, Operating without Owner’s Consent, OWI (1st Offense), Speeding, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign and Hit-and-Run Causing Damage to Property. The juvenile was transported to the Marathon County Juvenile Detention facility.

