Former police officer sues city and department, alleging racism and discrimination

By Chelsea Deffenbacher

EUGENE, Oregon (KEZI) — A former Eugene police officer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Eugene and its police department, alleging he was paid less than his colleagues because of his race, according to Lane County Circuit Court records.

Court documents show that Carlos Jones is demanding a jury trial and is requesting more than $800,000 as a result of what he claims was discrimination and racism during his time employed by the city. Jones alleged that EPD has a workplace culture that includes off-color jokes, profanity, and sexual banter and said he was routinely the subject of jokes based on his race and skin tone, according to court records. Court documents show that Jones, who is Hispanic, was a police officer for 20 years, including six with Eugene police. He was promoted to sergeant in 2019, but alleges he was passed up for further promotions and was paid less than his white counterparts who had less experience, court records say.

Documents in the lawsuit said that Jones was put on administrative leave in 2021 for unspecified on-duty misconduct allegations that he says were related to his complaints about other officers, and low-brow jokes and horseplay that he insists were all part of EPD’s workplace culture and was fired from EPD in May 2022. The lawsuit alleges other white officers who engaged in worse conduct have not been discharged, court records said.

The state’s department of public safety standards and training shows Jones’s case is currently under review. Jones is asking for lost wages of $9,499 dollars per month, lost benefits of $4,155 dollars per month and $500,000 for fear, stress, sleeplessness, worry, anger, and other feelings, court documents show.

Eugene police’s spokesperson, Melinda McLaughlin, said the department could not comment on pending litigation.

