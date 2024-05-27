Demonstrators with pro-Palestinian messages interrupt Memorial Day event in Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Demonstrators with pro-Palestinian messages interrupted a Memorial Day event at Sacramento’s Memorial Auditorium on Monday.

The event was being held outside of the auditorium and was set to feature a flag ceremony and speakers.

Exactly when the protesters interrupted is unclear, but Sacramento police sent out an alert a little before 11 a.m. that demonstrators were now blocking J Street at 15th Street, right by the Memorial Auditorium.

As seen in video taken at the event, the demonstrators were carrying signs and shouting pro-Palestinian messages.

The original Memorial Day event was scheduled to go from 10 a.m. to noon. People who attended the ceremony say the protesters chanted throughout the event.

A group of protesters appear to be marching into Midtown Sacramento away from the auditorium.

Sacramento police are warning residents to be aware of rolling road closures due to the march.

